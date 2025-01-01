No. 15 Tennessee plays Texas A&M on 12-game win streak

Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee…

Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-5)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee will attempt to keep its 12-game win streak alive when the Volunteers take on Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 6-2 on their home court. Texas A&M averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Volunteers are 1-0 in road games. Tennessee is 11-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M scores 68.3 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 64.8 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Volunteers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.8 points.

Samara Spencer is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 99.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 13.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.