No. 15 Oregon rallies late to beat Ohio State 73-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points and made two free throws with seven seconds left as No.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points and made two free throws with seven seconds left as No. 15 Oregon rallied late to beat Ohio State 73-71 on Thursday night.

Nate Bittle had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten), which took a 70-67 lead on TJ Bamba’s shot in the lane with 40 seconds left. After Ohio State scored, Shelstad was trapped in the corner and turned it over, leading to two free throws by freshman John Mobley Jr. to give the Buckeyes a 71-70 lead with 12.6 seconds to play.

Shelstad raced the other way for a quick shot, and he was fouled before making two free throws to give Oregon a one-point lead. Bruce Thornton had a decent look at a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but it was short and Bittle secured the rebound.

Thornton led Ohio State (10-6, 2-3) with 20 points and Mobley had 16.

NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 88, WASHINGTON 54

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 20 points and No. 16 Michigan State extended its winning streak to eight games by rolling past Washington.

Jeremy Fears Jr. had his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists for Michigan State (14-2, 4-0 Big Ten), which pulled even with archrival Michigan for the conference lead. Jase Richardson scored 12 points and Tre Holloman added 11 points and six assists.

The Spartans didn’t allow a basket for more than 10 minutes to begin the game and led 42-13 at halftime.

Tyler Harris scored 14 points for the Huskies (10-6, 1-4), who missed their first 14 shots. Great Osobor, who was averaging a team-high 14.3 points, went 0 for 8 from the field while scoring six points.

NO. 20 PURDUE 68, RUTGERS 50

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 16 points apiece to lead No. 20 Purdue to a win over Rutgers.

Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, had 14 assists.

Fletcher Loyer added 13 points, giving him 1,009 for his career. He joined Smith in the 1,000-point barrier, which Smith accomplished earlier in the week.

The Boilermakers (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) have won four straight for the second time this season. They opened the season on a four-game win streak.

Freshman sensation Ace Bailey led Rutgers (8-8, 1-4) with 17 points. Tyson Acuff added 10 points.

This was the second consecutive game in which the Scarlet Knights trailed throughout. They have dropped four of their last five games.

Rutgers’ other talented freshman, Dylan Harper, who has been slowed down by the flu over the past week, scored six points in 28 minutes.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.