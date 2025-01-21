No. 15 Oregon hosts Osobor and Washington

Washington Huskies (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Washington Huskies (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -12.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays No. 15 Oregon after Great Osobor scored 28 points in Washington’s 69-58 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Ducks are 7-3 in home games. Oregon scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-6 in Big Ten play. Washington is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oregon averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Huskies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is averaging 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Ducks.

Osobor is averaging 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.