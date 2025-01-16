No. 14 North Carolina visits SMU following Robertson’s 23-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 3-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-7, 2-3 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 3-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-7, 2-3 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces No. 14 North Carolina after Nya Robertson scored 23 points in SMU’s 72-59 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mustangs have gone 7-2 in home games. SMU is sixth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Jessica Peterson paces the Mustangs with 12.4 boards.

The Tar Heels are 3-2 in ACC play. North Carolina scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

SMU scores 69.1 points, 14.7 more per game than the 54.4 North Carolina allows. North Carolina scores 8.0 more points per game (73.5) than SMU gives up to opponents (65.5).

The Mustangs and Tar Heels meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is shooting 35.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Mustangs.

Lexi Donarski averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.