No. 14 Mississippi State visits Vanderbilt after Hubbard’s 21-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1, 1-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Mississippi State plays Vanderbilt after Josh Hubbard scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 85-50 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores are 8-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC scoring 84.0 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Vanderbilt scores 86.1 points, 19.4 more per game than the 66.7 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 18.4 points for the Commodores.

KeShawn Murphy is averaging 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

