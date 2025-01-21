No. 14 Mississippi State takes on No. 6 Tennessee following Kugel’s 21-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Mississippi State visits No. 6 Tennessee after Riley Kugel scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 84-81 overtime win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Volunteers are 10-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in conference games. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 16.2 assists per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 3.8.

Tennessee scores 76.8 points, 6.7 more per game than the 70.1 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State scores 24.1 more points per game (82.9) than Tennessee allows (58.8).

The Volunteers and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.1 points.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.