No. 14 Houston plays TCU, seeks 7th straight victory

TCU Horned Frogs (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (10-3, 2-0 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston heads into a matchup with TCU as winners of six consecutive games.

The Cougars are 8-0 in home games. Houston averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 22.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 1-1 in Big 12 play. TCU scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Houston averages 77.2 points, 11.5 more per game than the 65.7 TCU gives up. TCU averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Houston gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is averaging 14.6 points for the Cougars.

Brendan Wenzel is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 8.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

