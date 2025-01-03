No. 14 Houston hosts BYU following Saunders’ 30-point performance

BYU Cougars (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BYU Cougars (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (9-3, 1-0 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits No. 14 Houston after Richie Saunders scored 30 points in BYU’s 76-56 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Houston Cougars are 7-0 on their home court. Houston leads college basketball giving up just 54.6 points per game while holding opponents to 33.4% shooting.

The BYU Cougars are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is second in the Big 12 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 5.8.

Houston scores 76.5 points, 12.5 more per game than the 64.0 BYU gives up. BYU scores 30.2 more points per game (84.8) than Houston gives up (54.6).

The Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 9.1 points and five assists for the Houston Cougars.

Keita is averaging 7.3 points and 9.1 rebounds for the BYU Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

BYU Cougars: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

