No. 14 Duke visits Carnegie and No. 18 Georgia Tech

Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-3, 5-3 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-3, 5-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Georgia Tech takes on No. 14 Duke after Dani Carnegie scored 29 points in Georgia Tech’s 75-62 win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets are 12-1 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 7-1 in ACC play. Duke ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Kara Dunn is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Toby Fournier is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.