No. 14 Duke visits Boston College following Sidberry’s 24-point game

Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-5, 1-1 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays No. 14 Duke after Teya Sidberry scored 24 points in Boston College’s 86-73 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Boston College is eighth in the ACC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 in ACC play. Duke scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Boston College averages 75.3 points, 10.7 more per game than the 64.6 Duke allows. Duke scores 19.4 more points per game (80.7) than Boston College gives up (61.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.9 points.

Ashlon Jackson is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

