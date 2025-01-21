No. 13 Texas A&M visits No. 16 Ole Miss after Brakefield’s 20-point outing

Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ole Miss takes on No. 13 Texas A&M after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 84-81 overtime loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 9-0 in home games. Ole Miss has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 3-2 in conference matchups. Texas A&M has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss averages 78.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 65.8 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 10.7 more points per game (76.4) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (65.7).

The Rebels and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Zhuric Phelps is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

