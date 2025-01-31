No. 13 Texas A&M travels to South Carolina for conference matchup

Texas A&M Aggies (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-11, 0-8 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M Aggies (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-11, 0-8 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zhuric Phelps and No. 13 Texas A&M visit Collin Murray-Boyles and South Carolina in SEC action Saturday.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-5 in home games. South Carolina has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 5-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray-Boyles is shooting 59.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Gamecocks. Morris Ugusuk is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Phelps is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Aggies. Pharrel Payne is averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 68.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.