No. 13 Texas A&M plays conference rival Texas

Texas Longhorns (11-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-2)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wade Taylor IV and No. 13 Texas A&M host Arthur Kaluma and Texas in SEC play.

The Aggies have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas A&M ranks third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 38.8 rebounds. Andersson Garcia paces the Aggies with 6.2 boards.

The Longhorns are 1-0 in road games. Texas averages 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

Texas A&M makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Texas has shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 13.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Longhorns square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.9 points and five assists for the Aggies.

Tre Johnson is averaging 19.7 points for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

