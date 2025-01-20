No. 13 Oregon hosts Osobor and Washington

Washington Huskies (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits No. 13 Oregon after Great Osobor scored 28 points in Washington’s 69-58 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Ducks have gone 7-3 in home games. Oregon is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies have gone 1-6 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Osobor averaging 2.9.

Oregon is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 72.4 points per game, 2.5 more than the 69.9 Oregon allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Ducks.

Osobor is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.