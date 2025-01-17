No. 13 Oregon Ducks host No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oregon hosts No. 17 Purdue.

The Ducks have gone 7-2 in home games. Oregon ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Bittle averaging 5.8.

The Boilermakers are 6-1 in conference play. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Oregon averages 79.4 points, 11.5 more per game than the 67.9 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Boilermakers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bittle is averaging 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Ducks.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

