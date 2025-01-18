No. 13 Oregon Ducks host No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Purdue Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oregon plays No. 17 Purdue.

The Ducks are 7-2 on their home court. Oregon is 14-2 against opponents over .500.

The Boilermakers are 6-1 against conference opponents. Purdue is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is averaging 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Ducks.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is shooting 61.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

