No. 13 Oklahoma and Missouri face off for conference showdown

Missouri Tigers (11-8, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Laniah…

Missouri Tigers (11-8, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laniah Randle and Missouri visit Raegan Beers and No. 13 Oklahoma in SEC play.

The Sooners are 8-1 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks third in college basketball with 44.2 rebounds led by Beers averaging 9.2.

The Tigers are 0-4 against SEC opponents. Missouri scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Oklahoma makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Missouri averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is shooting 68.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sooners.

Averi Kroenke is averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.