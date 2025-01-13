No. 13 Illinois plays Indiana, looks for 4th straight road win

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois visits Indiana aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Hoosiers have gone 11-0 at home. Indiana has a 13-4 record against teams above .500.

The Fighting Illini are 4-2 in Big Ten play. Illinois ranks eighth in the Big Ten scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.1.

Indiana’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Kasparas Jakucionis is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

