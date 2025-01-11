No. 13 Georgia Tech plays Louisville after Dunn’s 33-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-1, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-5, 4-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-1, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-5, 4-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech takes on Louisville after Kara Dunn scored 33 points in Georgia Tech’s 105-94 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 in home games. Louisville scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 in conference matchups. Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 18.8 assists per game led by Tonie Morgan averaging 5.2.

Louisville scores 74.1 points, 14.2 more per game than the 59.9 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisville allows.

The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

Dunn is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.