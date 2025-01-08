No. 13 Georgia Tech hosts Virginia Tech after Carnegie’s 28-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-0, 3-0 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-0, 3-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech takes on Virginia Tech after Dani Carnegie scored 28 points in Georgia Tech’s 85-68 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 11-0 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 18.7 assists per game led by Tonie Morgan averaging 5.3.

The Hokies are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Georgia Tech scores 83.1 points, 18.3 more per game than the 64.8 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 19.5 more points per game (76.4) than Georgia Tech allows (56.9).

The Yellow Jackets and Hokies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

