No. 13 Georgia Tech faces Syracuse following Dunn’s 28-point outing

Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-0, 2-0 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-0, 2-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech hosts Syracuse after Kara Dunn scored 28 points in Georgia Tech’s 100-61 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 11-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Orange are 0-1 in ACC play. Syracuse scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse scores 18.7 more points per game (74.8) than Georgia Tech allows (56.1).

The Yellow Jackets and Orange face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Dominique Camp is averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.