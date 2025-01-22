No. 12 Ohio State puts home win streak on the line against No. 8 Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Buckeyes face No. 8 Maryland.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-0 at home. Ohio State scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 25.2 points per game.

The Terrapins are 6-1 in Big Ten play. Maryland is second in the Big Ten with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 8.9.

Ohio State averages 83.4 points, 19.2 more per game than the 64.2 Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 15.9 points and 1.8 steals. Cotie McMahon is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 16.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.