No. 12 Michigan State hosts Dilione and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits No. 12 Michigan State after Freddie Filione V scored 21 points in Penn State’s 82-81 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 in home games. Michigan State has an 11-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Nittany Lions are 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 6.6.

Michigan State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Penn State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is averaging 7.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Spartans.

Konan Niederhauser is averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Nittany Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.