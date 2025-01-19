No. 12 Michigan State hosts Boswell and No. 19 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12…

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois plays No. 12 Michigan State after Kylan Boswell scored 22 points in Illinois’ 94-69 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 5.4.

The Fighting Illini are 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 30.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.7.

Michigan State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 20.2 more points per game (87.3) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (67.1).

The Spartans and Fighting Illini meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spartans.

Kasparas Jakucionis is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 84.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

