No. 12 Kansas State visits Toure and No. 22 Utah

Kansas State Wildcats (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (12-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah hosts No. 12 Kansas State after Maye Toure scored 24 points in Utah’s 75-67 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Utes have gone 8-0 at home. Utah scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 21.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 12-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Utah makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (31.7%). Kansas State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Utah gives up.

The Utes and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ines Vieira is averaging 6.5 points, six assists and two steals for the Utes.

Serena Sundell is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 85.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.0 points.

