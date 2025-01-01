No. 12 Kansas State plays Houston following Poindexter’s 23-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-8, 0-1 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-8, 0-1 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kansas State visits Houston after Temira Poindexter scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 76-59 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 4-2 on their home court. Houston is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in conference games. Kansas State averages 23.2 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Serena Sundell with 7.1.

Houston makes 37.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (31.3%). Kansas State scores 25.7 more points per game (86.1) than Houston gives up to opponents (60.4).

The Cougars and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chevalier is averaging 4.1 points for the Cougars.

Ayoka Lee is shooting 65.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points.

