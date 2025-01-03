No. 12 Kansas State hosts Shavers and Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 5…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 2-0 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on No. 12 Kansas State after Jasmine Shavers scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 79-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Kansas State has a 14-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Raiders are 1-1 against conference opponents. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points greater than the 31.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Red Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 13.2 points for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

