No. 12 Kansas hosts Hall and UCF

UCF Knights (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on No. 12 Kansas after Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in UCF’s 85-58 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Jayhawks have gone 9-2 at home. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with 10.1 boards.

The Knights are 4-4 in Big 12 play. UCF ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.2.

Kansas makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). UCF scores 14.7 more points per game (79.5) than Kansas gives up (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is shooting 53.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hall is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Knights. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

