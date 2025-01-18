No. 11 Texas A&M hosts LSU following Phelps’ 21-point performance

LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-4, 2-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-4, 2-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas A&M faces LSU after Zhuric Phelps scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 81-69 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Aggies are 8-1 in home games. Texas A&M averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-3 in conference matchups. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Reed averaging 7.3.

Texas A&M makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). LSU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Washington is averaging 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Aggies.

Camryn Carter is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.