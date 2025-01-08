No. 11 TCU visits Kansas after Nichols’ 27-point showing

TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 1-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on No. 11 TCU after S’Mya Nichols scored 27 points in Kansas’ 75-66 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Jayhawks are 7-1 in home games. Kansas scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 3-0 in conference play. TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 2.5.

Kansas averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.9 per game TCU allows. TCU scores 20.1 more points per game (82.6) than Kansas allows (62.5).

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jayhawks.

Hailey Van Lith is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

