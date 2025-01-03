No. 11 TCU faces conference rival Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jillian Hayes and Cincinnati take on Sedona Prince and No. 11 TCU in Big 12 action.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-0 at home. TCU ranks fifth in college basketball with 20.3 assists per game. Hailey Van Lith leads the Horned Frogs averaging 6.1.

The Bearcats are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

TCU makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Cincinnati averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van Lith is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Hayes is averaging 16.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

