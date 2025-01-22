No. 11 Kentucky visits Texas A&M following Strack’s 25-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (16-1, 5-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-8, 2-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (16-1, 5-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-8, 2-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky faces Texas A&M after Clara Strack scored 25 points in Kentucky’s 78-64 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 at home. Texas A&M is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in conference games. Kentucky is 15-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas A&M averages 66.9 points, 7.4 more per game than the 59.5 Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Jada Malone is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 60.3% over the past 10 games.

Georgia Amoore is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 assists. Strack is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.