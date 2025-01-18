No. 11 Kansas State plays Arizona State, aims for 14th straight win

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-10, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-1, 6-0 Big 12) New York; Sunday, 2…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-10, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-1, 6-0 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State comes into a matchup with Arizona State as winners of 13 games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 at home. Kansas State is 18-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun Devils have gone 2-4 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Kansas State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 32.2% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayoka Lee is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Wildcats.

Tyi Skinner averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

