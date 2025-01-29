No. 11 Kansas State hosts Iowa State after Crooks’ 22-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (15-7, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) New York; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (15-7, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (19-2, 7-1 Big 12)

New York; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State plays No. 11 Kansas State after Audi Crooks scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 90-56 win against the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats have gone 13-0 in home games. Kansas State ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Ayoka Lee leads the Wildcats with 6.3 boards.

The Cyclones have gone 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is fifth in college basketball with 19.7 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 6.4.

Kansas State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State scores 24.2 more points per game (76.7) than Kansas State gives up (52.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is averaging 13 points and 7.3 assists for the Wildcats. Lee is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

Crooks is averaging 22.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

