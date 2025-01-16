No. 11 Kansas State faces Arizona after Poindexter’s 24-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Arizona Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-1, 5-0 Big 12)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State plays Arizona after Temira Poindexter scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 92-65 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 11-0 in home games. Kansas State is sixth in college basketball with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ayoka Lee averaging 4.3.

The Arizona Wildcats are 2-3 in Big 12 play. Arizona is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

Kansas State averages 84.4 points, 22.7 more per game than the 61.7 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Kansas State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Breya Cunningham is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Arizona Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kansas State Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 83.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Arizona Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.