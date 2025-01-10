No. 11 Kansas faces Cincinnati following Mayo’s 23-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-3 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas visits Cincinnati after Zeke Mayo scored 23 points in Kansas’ 74-55 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bearcats have gone 7-1 at home. Cincinnati has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks are 2-1 against conference opponents. Kansas ranks eighth in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.6.

Cincinnati averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 13 points and 3.1 assists for the Bearcats.

Harris is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.