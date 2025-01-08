No. 10 Texas A&M visits Moore and No. 17 Oklahoma

Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 0-1 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 0-1 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oklahoma faces No. 10 Texas A&M after Jalon Moore scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 107-79 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Sooners have gone 8-0 at home. Oklahoma is 9-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies are 1-0 in conference matchups. Texas A&M has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M scores 6.0 more points per game (76.4) than Oklahoma gives up (70.4).

The Sooners and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Fears is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Sooners.

Wade Taylor IV averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

