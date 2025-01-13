No. 10 Texas A&M takes on No. 6 Kentucky following Phelps’ 24-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 2-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 2-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas A&M faces No. 6 Kentucky after Zhuric Phelps scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 94-88 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Kentucky is the top team in the SEC averaging 39.9 points in the paint. Otega Oweh leads the Wildcats scoring 8.4.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Kentucky makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Texas A&M averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Kentucky gives up.

The Wildcats and Aggies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.