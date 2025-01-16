No. 10 TCU hosts No. 23 Utah following Prince’s 27-point outing

Utah Utes (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Utes (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU hosts No. 23 Utah after Sedona Prince scored 27 points in TCU’s 90-81 win against the UCF Knights.

The Horned Frogs have gone 13-0 in home games. TCU is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is seventh in the Big 12 allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

TCU makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Utah averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Utes meet Friday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Gianna Kneepkens is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

