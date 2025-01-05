No. 10 Ohio State plays Northwestern in conference showdown

Northwestern Wildcats (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes No. 10 Ohio State and Northwestern meet on Sunday.

The Buckeyes are 7-0 on their home court. Ohio State scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 30.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in conference games. Northwestern is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Ohio State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Buckeyes.

Caileigh Walsh is averaging 11.2 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 14.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.