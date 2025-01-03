No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats host No. 6 Florida Gators

Florida Gators (13-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is…

Florida Gators (13-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Florida visits No. 10 Kentucky.

The Wildcats are 9-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 6.5.

The Gators are 1-0 on the road. Florida has an 11-0 record against teams above .500.

Kentucky scores 89.0 points, 25.5 more per game than the 63.5 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Gators match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamont Butler is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Gators.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Gators: 10-0, averaging 87.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

