No. 10 Kansas State plays Colorado, seeks 6th straight road win

Kansas State Wildcats (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 3-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kansas State will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Wildcats play Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 9-1 on their home court. Colorado ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 14-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Colorado makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (32.9%). Kansas State has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frida Formann is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.6 points. Jade Masogayo is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Ayoka Lee is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.