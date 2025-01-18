No. 10 Houston visits UCF after Hall’s 40-point game

Houston Cougars (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Cougars (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on No. 10 Houston after Keyshawn Hall scored 40 points in UCF’s 95-89 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Knights have gone 9-1 at home. UCF is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 5-0 in Big 12 play. Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCF makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Houston has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Knights.

LJ Cryer averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

