No. 10 Houston plays Utah following Roberts’ 21-point performance

Utah Utes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-3, 6-0 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Houston faces Utah after J’wan Roberts scored 21 points in Houston’s 69-68 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Cougars have gone 10-0 in home games. Houston averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Utes are 3-3 in Big 12 play. Utah is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Houston’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah allows. Utah averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Utes match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 15.8 points for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.