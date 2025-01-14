No. 10 Houston hosts West Virginia after Small’s 26-point outing

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (12-3, 4-0 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (12-3, 4-0 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits No. 10 Houston after Javon Small scored 26 points in West Virginia’s 78-70 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. Houston is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 77.1 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks fourth in the Big 12 giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Houston makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). West Virginia has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 34.7% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cougars.

Small is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.