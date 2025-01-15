No. 10 Houston hosts Small and West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (12-3, 4-0 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (12-3, 4-0 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits No. 10 Houston after Javon Small scored 26 points in West Virginia’s 78-70 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cougars are 9-0 in home games. Houston has a 12-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Houston averages 77.1 points, 13.2 more per game than the 63.9 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Houston allows.

The Cougars and Mountaineers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Cougars.

Small is averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.