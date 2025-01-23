No. 1 UCLA visits Rutgers following Lacey’s 27-point game

UCLA Bruins (18-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-11, 0-8 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UCLA Bruins (18-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-11, 0-8 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on No. 1 UCLA after JoJo Lacey scored 27 points in Rutgers’ 87-71 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-6 in home games. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Adams averaging 6.8.

The Bruins are 6-0 in Big Ten play. UCLA is the Big Ten leader with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Betts averaging 5.4.

Rutgers makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (32.9%). UCLA has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Adams is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Bruins. Betts is averaging 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.