No. 1 Tennessee visits No. 8 Florida following Clayton’s 33-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Florida hosts No. 1 Tennessee after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 33 points in Florida’s 106-100 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gators have gone 7-0 at home. Florida has a 12-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Volunteers are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 8.9.

Florida averages 88.3 points, 32.4 more per game than the 55.9 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists.

Chaz Lanier is scoring 20.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

