No. 1 Tennessee visits No. 6 Florida following Clayton’s 33-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Florida takes on No. 1 Tennessee after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 33 points in Florida’s 106-100 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gators have gone 7-0 at home. Florida has an 11-1 record against teams over .500.

The Volunteers have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks seventh in the SEC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 8.9.

Florida scores 88.3 points, 32.4 more per game than the 55.9 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Volunteers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists.

Chaz Lanier is scoring 20.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.