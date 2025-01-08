No. 1 Tennessee blown out by No. 8 Florida in first loss of season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 18 points, Denzel Aberdeen added 16 and No. 8 Florida thumped top-ranked Tennessee…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 18 points, Denzel Aberdeen added 16 and No. 8 Florida thumped top-ranked Tennessee 73-43 on Tuesday night to knock off the last unbeaten team in Division I basketball.

Alex Condon chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double this season as the Gators (14-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) beat a No. 1 team for the third time in school history — the first in six tries at home — and extended their home-winning streak to 16.

Florida, a 2 1/2-point favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook, dominated from the opening tip. The Gators scored the first 12 points as the Volunteers (14-1, 1-1) missed their first nine shots.

The Vols made four shots in the first 20 minutes and trailed by 36 points late.

No. 2 AUBURN 87, TEXAS 82

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as No. 2 Auburn withstood a late Texas rally for an victory to give coach Bruce Pearl the school record for career wins.

Auburn (14-1, 2-0 SEC) led by 21 in the second half, and bullied the Longhorns with its size and length for long stretches, only to watch Texas fight back behind Arthur Kaluma and Jordan Pope to get within three in the final minute.

Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford made four free throws over the final 17 seconds to seal it.

Pearl earned victory No. 214 in his 11th season at Auburn, pushing him past Joel Eaves, who coached the Tigers from 1949-63.

Kaluma had 34 points for Texas (11-4, 0-2) on 12-of-16 shooting. Pope scored 17 of his 19 in the second half. Kaluma’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left and Pope’s two free throws pulled Texas to 83-80.

No. 3 IOWA ST. 82, UTAH 59

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones had 23 points off the bench to lead No. 3 Iowa State to a victory over Utah, extending the Cyclones’ win streak to 10 games.

Jones, who tied his season high in points on 10-of-17 shooting, also had five rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Cyclones (13-1, 3-0 Big 12).

Tamin Lipsey had 20 points after going 11 of 14 at the free-throw line, and he had a season-high seven rebounds to go with two steals.

Joshua Jefferson added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Keshon Gilbert finished with 15 points.

Gabe Madsen scored 20 points and Miro Little added 13 points off the bench for the Utes (8-6, 0-3).

No. 4 DUKE 76, PITTSBURGH 47

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime — including a jaw-dropper of a coast-to-coast dunk — to help No. 4 Duke beat Pittsburgh.

Fellow rookie Kon Knueppel had 17 points and made four 3-pointers for the Blue Devils (13-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won a matchup of unbeaten league teams behind another strong defensive effort.

Cameron Corhen scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (12-3, 3-1), who shot 31% and went the last eight minutes without a point.

GEORGIA 82, No. 6 KENTUCKY 69

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman forward Asa Newell scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Georgia led the entire second half in beating No. 6 Kentucky for its first win over a top-10 team in five years.

Blue Cain added 15 points and Silas Demary Jr. had 14 for Georgia (13-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference).

Lamont Butler led Kentucky (12-3, 1-1) with 20.

Foul trouble hurt the Wildcats. Amari Williams went to the bench with four fouls early in the second half. Andrew Carr and Ansley Almonor picked up their fourth fouls later in the game.

No. 7 MARQUETTE 74, GEORGETOWN 66

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Ross scored a career-high 27 points as No. 7 Marquette rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Georgetown.

Stevie Mitchell added 13 points, David Joplin scored 12 and Kam Jones had 11 for Marquette (14-2, 5-0 Big East), which won its fifth straight game.

Malik Mack led Georgetown (12-3, 3-1) with 18 points. Micah Peavy added 13 points, Thomas Sorber 11 and Caleb Williams 10. Sorber had 13 rebounds.

The Hoyas’ five-game winning streak was snapped.

Marquette’s Tre Norman and Georgetown’s Jordan Burks each were assessed first-half technical fouls for directing words at the opposing team.

No; 14 MISSISSIPPI ST. 76, VANDERBILT 64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Melendez scored 19 points and No. 14 Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt for its eighth straight victory.

The Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) came in with their highest ranking yet under coach Chris Jans. They leave having won six of eight in this series.

Cameron Matthews added 16 points and Claudell Harris Jr. had 13 for Mississippi State.

Vanderbilt (13-2, 1-1) was trying to start 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2016-17. Mississippi State snapped the Commodores’ seven-game win streak under first-year coach Mark Byington.

AJ Hoggard scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half trying to rally Vandy. Grant Huffman added 14 and Tyler Nickel had 10.

ARIZONA 75, No. 21 WEST VIRGINIA 56

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — KJ Lewis scored a career-high 21 points and Arizona beat No. 21 West Virginia for its fifth straight win.

Jaden Bradley added 15 points and Anthony Dell’Orso scored 10 for the Wildcats (9-5, 3-0 Big 12).

Javon Small led West Virginia (11-3, 2-1) with 17 points.

The Mountaineers, who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in two years, were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Arizona avenged an overtime loss to the Mountaineers on Nov. 29 in a nonconference game in the Bahamas.

No. 24 MICHIGAN 94, No. 22 UCLA 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 of his career-high 36 points in the first half to lead No. 24 Michigan over 22nd-ranked UCLA in the Wolverines’ fourth straight victory.

The 7-foot-1 Russian asserted himself in the game’s opening minutes with back-to-back one-handed dunks over Tyler Bilodeau, who gave up 4 inches and 20 pounds to Goldin. On the second jam, Bilodeau got knocked to the floor.

Tre Donaldson added 20 points for the Wolverines (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).

The Wolverines twice led by 18 points in the first half before going scoreless over the final 2:22 to lead 47-37 at halftime.

Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack each scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for UCLA (11-4, 2-2).

No. 25 UTAH ST. 85, SAN JOSE ST. 78

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mason Falslev had 17 points and seven rebounds, Tucker Anderson added 15 points and No. 25 Utah State held off San Jose State for the Aggies’ fifth consecutive win.

Ian Martinez finished with 14 points and Deyton Albury had 13 for Utah State (15-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference).

Donavan Yap Jr. made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for San Jose State (7-10, 0-5) and Latrell Davis scored 20.

Davis and Yap hit 3-pointers 40 seconds apart to cut San Jose State’s deficit to 68-67. After Karson Templin made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Robert Vaihola’s layup made it 69-all with six minutes to play. Falslev made a layup that gave the Aggies the lead for good with 5:28 left.

